Bill Maher: Trump's Relationship With Fox News Is A 'Very Bad Axis Of Evil’

On Friday’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host acknowledged to his panel that the conservative network was “always of course Republican.” But under Trump “it’s different now,” he said. “It’s worse.”

“This is a very bad axis of evil,” Maher continued, noting how Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-Ariz.) blistering speech condemning Trump on Tuesday was largely downplayed by the network.

“Fox gives him (Trump) his agenda,” Maher added. The “typical Fox viewer” was now the same as the president himself, “an old white guy with anger issues, we’re not sure why.”