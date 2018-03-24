COMEDY
Bill Maher Slams Fox News' 'Scary' Influence On Donald Trump

"America’s being run by Steve Doocy."
By Lee Moran

Bill Maher took aim at the power that Fox News appears to hold over President Donald Trump on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

“It’s scary how much Trump takes his cues from Fox News,” said Maher.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has state TV but Putin’s not an idiot, so state TV does what Putin wants,” the comedian added. “I think it’s the other way in this country. I think we’re being... America’s being run by Steve Doocy.”

Maher has previously called Trump’s relationship with the conservative network a “very bad axis of evil.” Fellow late-night host Seth Meyers, meanwhile, once described Fox News as “the closest thing we have to state TV.”

Check out the clip above, and Maher’s opening monologue below:

