COMEDY
04/28/2018 02:44 am ET

Bill Maher: America Must 'Start Penalizing Liars' Like Donald Trump

"Obama should sue Trump for saying that he wire-tapped him."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Bill Maher is calling time on liars.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time,” the comedian said people including President Donald Trump should be held more accountable for their lies.

Speaking about Trump’s “very disturbing” Thursday interview with “Fox & Friends,” Maher said the president had broken “his own record lying within a sentence.” “I swear to God, he was talking about CNN, he goes, ‘I don’t watch it at all. I watched it last night,’” he explained.

People had “normalized” Trump’s lies, Maher added, before claiming “the most important thing we have to do in America right now, is start penalizing liars.”

“(Former President Barack) Obama should sue Trump for saying that he wire-tapped him,” said Maher. “I’m just saying that I don’t think we can leave this in the court of public opinion anymore. That’s what the liars want.”

Check out the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Politics And Government Bill Maher
Bill Maher: America Must 'Start Penalizing Liars' Like Donald Trump
CONVERSATIONS