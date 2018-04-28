. @RoseanneOnABC if in the next six months you don’t see Trump’s magic starting to work for you, if you’re still trading pills and driving an @Uber , wouldn’t the more realistic plotline for Season 2 be your disillusionment with Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/dB3dZr2urV

“Like it or not you are now the face of the Trump supporter because you really do speak for a certain kind of American who knows they’re being screwed by someone, they just don’t know who,” said Maher. “But here’s what you’re missing about Trump, when he says he’s ‘looking out for the little guy,’ he’s talking about his dick.”

The comedian reminded Barr of her socialist roots. “You’re not Archie Bunker, you’re Bernie Sanders,” he stated.

Maher said he was confused with Barr’s character Roseanne Conner coming back as a Trump-supporting Republican in the “Roseanne” reboot, and likened it to “Will & Grace” returning with Will as a straight man.

He did offer Barr a get-out, however.

“So, here’s the deal. I get that you were mad as hell and wanted to throw a monkey wrench into the whole works and I won’t judge that,” Maher said. “But if in the next six months you don’t see Trump’s magic starting to work for you, if you’re still trading pills and driving an Uber, wouldn’t the more realistic plot line for season two be your disillusionment with Donald Trump?”