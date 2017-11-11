Bill Maher Shreds GOP Official's 'Joseph And Mary' Defense Of Roy Moore

Bill Maher has dissected why a GOP official’s Bible-themed defense of allegations against its Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore doesn’t work.

On Friday’s “Real Time,” the comedian ridiculed Alabama state auditor Jim Ziegler for likening allegations levied against Moore of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old when he was in his 30s to Joseph and Mary.

“Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter,” Ziegler had told The Washington Examiner. “They became parents of Jesus.”

“Using Jesus to justify child molestation?” asked Maher. “Even the Catholics went, ‘tried it, doesn’t work.’”

Maher then explained why Ziegler’s analogy was a total flop.

“To my recollection, slight difference,” he said. “Joseph and Mary didn’t fuck. Isn’t that the whole point of that story?”