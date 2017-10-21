Bill Maher: America 'Really Should Fight Back' Against Russian Attacks

Bill Maher thinks more needs to be done to combat Russian aggression towards the U.S.

“If Russia is going to keep attacking America, then America really should fight back,” he said on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

While America had pretty much stopped fighting the Cold War after the crumbling of the former Soviet Union, “the Russians never did,” he noted.

And Russia’s reported spending on Facebook ads which promoted divisive messages during the 2016 U.S. presidential election was not about taking sides but to instead get American citizens “fighting about it,” Maher added.

“Hillary Clinton spent over a billion dollars on the campaign and the Russians beat her with 150 grand because they were able to turn Facebook into ‘Fakebook,’” said Maher.

He then suggested a new name for the social media giant ― “Shit Starter.”

“That’s what their meddling was meant to do: start shit. And boy was that easy to do, since Facebook is the place where thinking went to die,” he added.