ENTERTAINMENT
01/26/2019 11:37 am ET

Bill Maher Doubles Down On Trashing Stan Lee Fans, Adults Who Like Comics

"I'm not glad Stan Lee is dead, I'm sad you're alive," said the host of "Real Time With Bill Maher."
headshot
By Hilary Hanson

Bill Maher is not backing down when it comes to criticizing fans of Marvel giant Stan Lee, and fans of comic books in general.

On Friday’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” the host insisted that he had nothing against the late Lee, but that adult fans of comics simply need to “grow up.”

“I’m not glad Stan Lee is dead, I’m sad you’re alive,” Maher said.

The segment was meant to address controversy over a blog post Maher wrote back in November. For some reason, Maher had felt that Lee’s death was a good opportunity to mock his mourning fans.

“The guy who created Spider-Man and the Hulk has died, and America is in mourning,” he wrote in a blog post just days after Lee died. “Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess.”

His blog post generated backlash from fans as well as from media production company POW! Entertainment, which Lee founded. In an open letter, the company called Maher’s post “frankly disgusting” and noted that “countless people” credit Lee’s work with teaching then “that the world is not made up of absolutes, that heroes can have flaws and even villains can show humanity within their souls.”

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Hilary Hanson
Assignment editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Bill Maher Marvel Comics Real Time With Bill Maher Stan Lee
Bill Maher Doubles Down On Trashing Stan Lee Fans, Adults Who Like Comics
CONVERSATIONS