Bill Murray Helps Couple Announce Pregnancy News

A Chicago couple announced their pregnancy news with help from an unexpected acquaintance: Bill Murray.

On Saturday, Robbie Schloss posted a selfie video on Instagram that shows him, his wife, Kirsten, and Murray telling the couple’s parents about the baby on the way.

A post shared by Robbie Schloss (@schloss316) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

“Hey, I got news for you. You’re gonna be grandparents,” Murray says in the video. “We’re having a baby!” adds Robbie.

The couple was sitting next to Murray behind home plate during a Chicago Cubs game on Oct. 9. “We talked casually during the game and he playfully switched glasses with Kirsten for a minute since his shades make the entire stadium turn blue,” Robbie wrote when he shared the video with the popular Love What Matters Facebook page.

“After the Cubs win I told Bill I needed him to make our pregnancy announcement. Kirsten struggled with fertility so we had decided not to make it public at first but this was too fun to pass up,” he explained. “Bill gladly recorded the message for us and we got a few cheers from the crowd still standing around us.”