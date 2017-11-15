ENTERTAINMENT
Bill Murray Keeps Being Bill Murray, Buys Tickets For SteelDrivers Fans

“If only everyone in the world was like Bill Murray!”

By Ron Dicker
Noam Galai via Getty Images
Bill Murray, pictured in October, is known for surprising acts of generosity.

Bill Murray strikes again.

The actor gave bluegrass fans an early holiday gift by buying up seats for them to attend a SteelDrivers concert in Charleston, South Carolina, news outlets reported. And not even members of the Grammy-winning band knew what he was up to.

As people waited in line for the box office at the Charleston Music Hall on Thursday, the “Lost in Translation” star purchased remaining tickets and doled them out until show time.

“It is something that everyone who experienced it will never forget,” Adam Gloeckler, who took the picture above, told WCSC. “If only everyone in the world was like Bill Murray!”

SteelDrivers’ manager Jules Wortman told Entertainment Weekly that the band, which appeared with Murray in the movie “Get Low,” had no idea of his plans.

“They had gone to dinner and he’s just a big fan of theirs,” Wortman said. “They did not know he was going to buy tickets and surprise fans.”

Tickets listed on the venue’s site for that show were in the $30 range.

Murray is known for random acts of kindness. Last year, he gave away one of his World Series tickets to a fellow Chicago Cubs fan after she followed him. And the seat was right next to his. Just last month, he helped a couple he met at a Cubs game announce that they were expecting a baby.

 

 

