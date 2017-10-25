Bill Nye Takes Down EPA Head Scott Pruitt With Jordan Klepper

That’s just his latest move on climate change ― and comedian Jordan Klepper, who hosts Comedy Central’s “The Opposition,” has been taking notes. On Tuesday night, Klepper offered some sarcastic praise for the former Oklahoma attorney general.

“It’s about time the environment got a pimp,” he said. “And we got one now.”

But the host wasn’t finished ― because it’s never over until Bill Nye the Science Guy invades the stage to help save the planet.