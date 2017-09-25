Bill O'Reilly Returning To Fox News To Appear As A Guest On Sean Hannity's Show

Former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly, who was ousted from the network after advertisers fled his program following a New York Times report that revealed that he and the network had settled multiple sexual harassment lawsuits, is returning to the network for the first time since his ouster and appearing on Sean Hannity’s program as a guest.
O’Reilly is appearing on Hannity’s program to promote his new book, “Killing England.”
His appearance on Fox is not his first television interview since he left the network. Last week, he was interviewed by NBC’s Matt Lauer on the Today Show.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.