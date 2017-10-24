Bill O'Reilly Says He's 'Mad At God' For Not Giving Him More Protection

“You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I’m mad at him,” the devout Catholic said on his subscription web series, according to CNN. “I wish I had more protection. I wish this stuff didn’t happen. I can’t explain it to you. Yeah, I’m mad at him.”

O’Reilly said:

“If I die tomorrow and I get an opportunity, I’ll say, ‘Why’d you guys work me over like that? Didn’t [you] know my children were going to be punished? And they’re innocent.’ But then I think about people who have it much, much rougher than me. And you know, I’m a big mouth. I’m a target. They’re not targets.”

He said again that he settled with several accusers ― including a $32 million settlement reported over the weekend by The New York Times ― to protect his family.

O’Reilly said the newspaper’s latest report was an effort to “kill” him after his new book made the bestseller lists.