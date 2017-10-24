Bill O'Reilly Says He's 'Mad At God' For Not Giving Him More Protection

Bill O’Reilly says he’s made at God over the sexual harassment allegations that drove him off the air at Fox News earlier this year.
“You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I’m mad at him,” the devout Catholic said on his subscription web series, according to CNN. “I wish I had more protection. I wish this stuff didn’t happen. I can’t explain it to you. Yeah, I’m mad at him.”
O’Reilly said:
“If I die tomorrow and I get an opportunity, I’ll say, ‘Why’d you guys work me over like that? Didn’t [you] know my children were going to be punished? And they’re innocent.’ But then I think about people who have it much, much rougher than me. And you know, I’m a big mouth. I’m a target. They’re not targets.”
He said again that he settled with several accusers ― including a $32 million settlement reported over the weekend by The New York Times ― to protect his family.
O’Reilly said the newspaper’s latest report was an effort to “kill” him after his new book made the bestseller lists.
“I truly believe that these people at the New York Times are out to hurt people with whom they disagree,” he said. “They don’t want me in the marketplace. That’s what this is all about.”
