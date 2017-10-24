Bill O'Reilly Dropped By His Talent Agency

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly will no longer be represented by the United Talent Agency, a representative for the disgraced media personality confirmed on Tuesday.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the agency had severed ties with O’Reilly after a New York Times report revealed this week that he had personally paid $32 million to another Fox News host to settle her sexual harassment claim against him.

O’Reilly “has already lined up alternative representation,” spokesman Mark Fabiani told HuffPost.

O’Reilly was ousted from Fox News in April after it was revealed he had settled several other harassment cases. The revelations prompted a massive advertiser boycott.

Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that many of United Talent Agency’s other clients had been pressuring the agency to drop O’Reilly.

