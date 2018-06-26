Retired Boston Celtics great Bill Russell let his finger do the talking during the NBA Awards show on TNT Monday.
As Charles Barkley, one of the cable TV network’s basketball analysts, thanked Russell and other league legends in attendance, the former player and coach flipped the bird at his fellow Hall of Famer.
And the 84-year-old Russell clearly enjoyed doing so.
Russell, who won 11 NBA championships as a player to Barkley’s zero, later apologized in a tweet, writing, “I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct.”
Does he look like a man who’s sorry?
Barkley, 55, took no offense. In a Tuesday text to USA Today, he said he loves Russell “like a father,” and termed the finger gesture “awesome.”
