'3 Billboards In Florida' Troll Marco Rubio Over School Shootings

Borrowing a scene from an Oscar-nominated film, three red billboard-sized messages have popped up in the streets of Miami and beyond to publicly flame Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) over his inaction on gun control in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Parkland.

The signs plastered on the sides of three trucks read: “Slaughtered in school ... and still no gun control? How come, Marco Rubio?”

The signs recreate the key plot element in the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” The billboards in the film, rented by a mother played by Frances McDormand, pose the same kind of question to the local sheriff concerning inaction regarding the unsolved murder of her daughter.

The Rubio signs, which move around town and outside his office in Doral, were set up by online activist group Avaaz.

Activists troll Rubio with "three billboards outside Miami" to demand he act on gun control https://t.co/5haZmqobHl pic.twitter.com/S4ANuSAQJy — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2018

“The senator has taken fire across the country for his toothless response to the shooting, calling it ‘inexplicable.’ We call that inexcusable,” said a statement from Avaaz deputy director Emma Ruby-Sachs.

Rubio has insisted that stricter gun laws — such as banning the sale of the assault-style rifle used in the tragedy — would have done nothing to prevent the shooting deaths of 17 people Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “That is a fact,” he said in an interview with WPBF-TV. He also said that schools are “complicated.”

Shortly after the shooting he told Fox News that lawmakers should “reserve judgement,” and not “jump to conclusions that there’s some law that we could have passed that could have prevented it.”