Billy Bush Got Hit With A Golf Ball And Then Posted Hospital Selfies

Disgraced TV host Billy Bush has suffered another setback ― this time in a golf accident.

The former “Access Hollywood” and “Today” personality was apparently hospitalized after a golf ball struck him. While he didn’t specify his exact injuries on Monday, he did share photos from his bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, noting that his “scan is clear” on an Instagram post. “I think I dodged a bullet...but sadly not a golf ball,” he wrote.

A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:52am PST

The 46-year-old Bush’s name re-emerged in the media recently when the New York Times reported that President Donald Trump has been telling associates that the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape of him telling an amused Bush how his celebrity enabled him to grab women by their genitals was not authentic. (The entertainment television program vehemently countered that the tape is real.)

Outlets confirmed in September that Bush had split from his wife, Sydney Davis, ― nearly a year since he parted ways with NBC in October 2016 after the Trump hot-mic recording became public.