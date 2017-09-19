Billy Bush and his wife, Sydney Davis, have separated after almost 20 years of marriage.

Bush’s lawyer Marshall Grossman told the New York Post the couple is on a “short-term break.” And a rep for the former “Access Hollywood” host confirmed the split.

“It is not true that Billy’s wife has left him,” the rep said. “After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Bush and Davis wed in 1998. They have three daughters together.

News of the split comes almost one year after a hot-mic recording from a 2005 interview leaked of now-President Donald Trump bragging to a laughing Bush about being able to “grab [women] by the pussy” because he’s a celebrity.

After the leak, reports surfaced that Bush’s wife was “furious,” but when he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in May, he said Davis had been supportive.

″[My] wife, Sydney, knows the environment and the atmosphere I was in at the time, and she knows very well the person she married,” he revealed. “She has been very supportive from the very beginning.”

“I did have some frank conversations with people who said, ‘You have to understand the moment and that it was terrible and why people reacted,’” he added. “My wife said that to me. She said: ‘It’s not a good moment. You know that?’ I said, ‘I know.’ And I’d only listened to [the tape] once at that time. I’ve listened to it three times total in my life.”

Bush parted ways with NBC shortly after the leak and reportedly received a $10 million package, negotiated by Grossman.