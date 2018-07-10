Lando's Back! Billy Dee Williams Reportedly Will Reprise Iconic 'Star Wars' Role.

Billy Dee Williams is reportedly returning to the big screen as Lando Calrissian in the next “Star Wars” film.

Williams will portray the beloved space scoundrel in “Episode IX,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, directed by J.J. Abrams, is set for release Dec. 20, 2019, with filming expected to start soon.

Lando returned to the big screen last spring in the prequel film “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” in which the younger version of the character was portrayed by Donald Glover.

Williams hasn’t played Lando on film since 1983′s “Return of the Jedi,” and the character hadn’t appeared in 2015′s “Episode VII” or 2017′s “Episode VIII.”