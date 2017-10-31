Stephen Colbert And Billy Eichner Try To Rehouse Adorable Rescue Dogs For Halloween

Billy Eichner braved his dog allergies to try to find a bunch of Halloween costume-wearing puppies their forever homes on Monday’s “Late Show.”

As host Stephen Colbert held up the adorable animals from New York’s North Shore Animal League to the camera, the “Billy on the Street” comedian exaggerated their backstories in a bid to make them more enticing to viewers.

“Max is a football player who fully supports a player’s right to kneel during the national anthem,” said Eichner of one pooch described as a “hound mix.”

“But don’t get too excited,” Eichner added. “He’s also a global warming denier.”