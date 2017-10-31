COMEDY
10/31/2017 07:23 am ET

Stephen Colbert And Billy Eichner Try To Rehouse Adorable Rescue Dogs For Halloween

"Max is a football player who fully supports a player’s right to kneel during the national anthem."

By Lee Moran

Billy Eichner braved his dog allergies to try to find a bunch of Halloween costume-wearing puppies their forever homes on Monday’s “Late Show.”

As host Stephen Colbert held up the adorable animals from New York’s North Shore Animal League to the camera, the “Billy on the Street” comedian exaggerated their backstories in a bid to make them more enticing to viewers. 

“Max is a football player who fully supports a player’s right to kneel during the national anthem,” said Eichner of one pooch described as a “hound mix.”

“But don’t get too excited,” Eichner added. “He’s also a global warming denier.”

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Television Stephen Colbert Halloween Puppies Billy Eichner
Stephen Colbert And Billy Eichner Try To Rehouse Adorable Rescue Dogs For Halloween

CONVERSATIONS