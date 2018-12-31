Sandra Bullock's New Netflix Movie Inspires People To Take 'Bird Box' Challenge

It looks like the old year is ending with a new meme.

Fans inspired by “Bird Box,” Sandra Bullock’s Netflix horror hit, have started attempting something called the #BirdBoxChallenge.

The task requires participants to attempt to do things blindfolded like Bullock’s character in the film.

There is a slight difference: In “Bird Box,” characters wear the blindfolds as protection against an unseen force that seemingly takes over people’s vision by manifesting their greatest fears.

In the #BirdBoxChallenge, people wear the blindfolds in hopes of going viral.

One version of the meme shows a blindfolded family paddling for dear life in their bathtub while another features a group of women trying to use an escalator with their eyes covered, according to Inside Edition.

Some other examples posted on social media so far: