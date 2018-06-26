Birds' Nest Puts Canadian Music Festival Preparations On Hold

Setup for a 10-day music festival in Canada was suspended after a birds’ nest with four eggs was discovered where the main stage is to be erected, The Globe and Mail reported.

The nest, on the site of Bluesfest in Ottawa, Ontario, belongs to a pair of killdeer, a protected species in Canada.

CTV News says that the show ― which includes performances by the Dave Matthews Band and Foo Fighters ― will go on once Environment Canada decides whether to accept a proposal to move the nest. Another option is to incubate the eggs.

In the meantime, a security guard has been assigned to protect the nest and the eggs.