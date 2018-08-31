Bishop At Aretha Franklin's Funeral Thought Ariana Grande Was Taco Bell Item

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Former President Bill Clinton takes a picture with singer Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

We get it: Ariana Grande sounds like a Starbucks order, but is Aretha Franklin’s funeral really the place to poke fun at the pop star’s name?

The “God Is A Woman” singer took the stage to perform at the Greater Grace Temple in Franklin’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan on Friday morning after arriving hand-in-hand with fiancé Pete Davidson.

After a stirring rendition of Franklin’s “You Make Me Feel Like (A Natural Woman),” Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, who was presiding over the service, brought the singer over to the podium for some quick remarks.

Funny moment during the #ArethaFranklinFuneral: Bishop Ellis tells @ArianaGrande when he saw her on the program he thought "it was a new something at Taco Bell." pic.twitter.com/Sxgh8Nnt9n — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 31, 2018

“I’ve got to apologize because I have to brush up,” Ellis said at the podium, while Grande laughed. “My 28-year-old daughter told me, ‘You are old at 60.’”

″What did you do?” the singer asked. “What happened?”

“When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell,” he added.

He quickly changed course and said he gives Grande “all the respect,” hailing her as an icon. Grande laughed and hugged the Bishop, then quickly exited the stage before offering a final “I love you, Aretha” to the crowd.

Social media, of course, took note at the playful moment, with tweeters offering their own opinions on what went down at the service.

"When I saw 'Ariana Grande' on the program I thought it was a new something from Taco Bell" #ArethaFranklinHomegoing pic.twitter.com/zhnZAdnr65 — Bossip (@Bossip) August 31, 2018

me still feeling some type of way about the Ariana Grande Taco Bell joke and the commentary on her attire... pic.twitter.com/Se1QsGUphh — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) August 31, 2018

WOW Grande just got ROASTED at the #ArethaFuneral. Bishop Charles Ellis II said when he heard Ariana Grande would be a part of the bill, "I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell." #burrrrrrrn — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) August 31, 2018

Pastor gon say he thought Ariana Grande was something from taco bell.



It REALLY doesn't matter who you are. The black church will humble you. #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/s6QD4SuMGq — 🎵Wakanda Man Would I Be?🎶 (@itsjameer) August 31, 2018

He really said he thought Ariana grande was a new menu item at Taco Bell #ArethaFranklinFuneral #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/THZvVGB4lc — 🌻Sunset Boulevardez🌻 (@Kissesfromdes) August 31, 2018

Grande was asked to perform at the funeral service after Franklin’s family saw the singer perform a powerhouse rendition of “You Make Me Feel Like (A Natural Woman)” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this month.

Grande said she met Franklin earlier on in her career, recalling some of her favorite moments with the singer on “The Tonight Show.”

“I met her a few times. We sang at the White House and she was so sweet and she was so cute,” she told host Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I was like, ‘How are you a real person?’ It’s an honor to have met her and we’re gonna celebrate her.”

Watch Grande’s performance below.