Björk Says She Was Sexually Harassed By A Danish Director

In the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, a chorus of women in various industries have been sharing their experiences with sexual harassment and assault. On Sunday, Icelandic pop star Björk added her voice to the conversation, revealing that a Danish film director punished her because she rejected his aggressive advances.

“I became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it,” the 51-year-old singer wrote on Facebook. “When I turned the director down repeatedly, he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where I was framed as the difficult one.”

AFP via Getty Images Björk, pictured in 2010, wrote that she was framed "as the difficult one" after spurning the unnamed director's overtures.

Björk added that because of her tepid acting aspirations and strong standing in the music world, she “walked away” and “recovered in a year’s time.”

“I am worried though that other actresses working with the same man did not,” the singer wrote. She did not name the director or when the incident occurred.

Read her full statement below: