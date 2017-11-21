HUFFPOST FINDS
11/21/2017 03:35 pm ET Updated Nov 22, 2017

Where To Find The Best Travel Deals On Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Just remember to read the fine print before you book ✈️
By Brittany Nims
seb_ra via Getty Images

If you’re hoping to snag a good travel deal during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend, you’re in luck. Many travel sites are already teasing deep discounts on travel packages, flights, hotels and more. 

The experts at DealNews say the biggest savings will be on Cyber Monday ― but they’ll only last a few days. While shopping, be aware that the lowest sale price advertised isn’t *always* the price you’ll get, as most fares are determined by your travel dates and destinations, so read the fine print closely that way you don’t pay more than expected.

Even still, we’ve rounded up some notoriously wallet-friendly travel sites to keep an eye on for travel deals this Black Friday weekend. Take a look at the sites below, and check back as we’ll be updating this list as travel deals are announced:

PHOTO GALLERY
The Best Black Friday Tech Deals for 2017

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Science And Technology Travel And Tourism Black Friday Marketing Shopping Promotions
Where To Find The Best Travel Deals On Black Friday And Cyber Monday
CONVERSATIONS