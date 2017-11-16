These Black Friday Deals On Fitbits Will Get You Moving

If you’re looking for an excuse to get moving on Black Friday sales, we’ve got you covered.
Fitbits are among the most-searched holiday gifts this season, in addition to other big purchases like laptops, KitchenAid mixers and the new Xbox One.
That’s why we’ve rounded up what we believe are the best Black Friday deals on wish-list Fitbits. We’ll be sure to update this list as more deals are announced.
Best Black Friday Deals On Fitbits
1. Best Deal: Best Buy
Get a free $50 Best Buy gift card when you purchase a Fitbit Ionic from Best Buy on Black Friday at full price ($300).
2. Other Deals:
Kohl’s: Get $30 Kohl’s Cash when you purchase either a Fitbit Charge 2 or a Fitbit Alta HR Wireless Activity Tracker from Kohl’s on Black Friday. Both on sale for $100 (normally $150). Get a Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch from Kohl’s on Black Friday for $150 (normally $200).
Walmart: Get a bonus band ($30 value) when you purchase either a Fitbit Alta HR Small Bundle or a Fitbit Charge 2 Large Bundle from Walmart on Black Friday. Both on sale for $100 (normally $150).
Target: Get a Fitbit Alta HR or a Fitbit Charge 2 from Target on Black Friday for $100 (normally $150).
