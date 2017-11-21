HUFFPOST FINDS
Black Friday Subscription Box Deals That'll Make Gifting A Cinch

There's a subscription box for that.
If you thought Black Friday was reserved for laptop deals, discount Apple products and clothing sales, think again.

Subscription boxes are gifts that (literally) keep on giving, so make the holidays easier on yourself by putting the planning, curating and packaging of gift boxes in someone else’s hands. Whether you’re shopping for men, women, kids or someone else, there’s a subscription box out there for them.

We’ve sorted through the sales clutter to find some of our favorite subscription box deals happening this Black Friday. Take a look below, and be sure to check back as we’ll be updating our list as deals become available: 

The Best Black Friday Tech Deals for 2017

