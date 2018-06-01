Family Of Black Florida Man Killed By Sheriff's Deputy Awarded A Measly 4 Cents

A federal jury determined that the family of a black man killed in his home in Florida by a sheriff’s deputy after being called for a noise complaint would receive only 1 percent of the $4 awarded in damages.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office was found partly liable in the 2014 shooting of Gregory Hill Jr., the jury determined last week. Ken Mascara, the sheriff, was found to be only 1 percent liable, given that Hill was under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Christopher Newman, who shot Hill, was found not liable.

The jury decided Thursday to award a grand total of $4 in damages: $1 to his mother to cover funeral expenses and $1 to each of his three children.

Newman and another deputy were sent to investigate a complaint about noise coming from Hill’s garage. Hill opened the garage door, then started to close it. Newman shot Hill three times, claiming Hill was holding a gun ― which is still in dispute. An unloaded gun was later found in Hill’s back pocket. His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2016.

GoFundMe Gregory Hill Jr. with fiancée Monique Davis and two of his daughters. A sheriff’s deputy killed him in his garage in 2014, and his family has been awarded 1 percent of $4 in damages.

“That a black child’s pain is only worth a dollar is exactly the problem with the plight of the African-American right now,” John Phillips, the Hill family’s attorney, told CNN. “This says black lives don’t matter.”