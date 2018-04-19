Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Said They Were There For 2 Minutes Before 911 Call

Video showing the men’s arrests went viral over the weekend, sparking protests at the store and calls to boycott Starbucks.

“The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything,” Melissa DePino, a writer who recorded the incident, tweeted last week. “They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing.”

The store manager who called 911 has since left the company, according to Starbucks. Company CEO Kevin Johnson has publicly apologized and vowed to “fix” the issue, in part with more training for store managers on company guidelines and unconscious bias.

More than 8,000 Starbucks locations will be closed next month so employees can receive racial bias training, the company announced Tuesday.