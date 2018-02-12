11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Add To Your Makeup Bag

If the overwhelming success of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand has taught the industry anything, it’s the the importance of inclusivity.
After all, it’s 2018, and beauty junkies of all colors definitely aren’t here for whitewashed cosmetics. Luckily, there are a ton of black-owned beauty brands, including Unsun and Juvia’s Place, catering to the beauty needs of women (and men) of color.
Below, check out 11 black-owned beauty brands you’ll definitely want to add to your makeup bag:
