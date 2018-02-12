11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Add To Your Makeup Bag

If the overwhelming success of Rihanna ’s Fenty Beauty brand has taught the industry anything, it’s the the importance of inclusivity .

After all, it’s 2018, and beauty junkies of all colors definitely aren’t here for whitewashed cosmetics. Luckily, there are a ton of black-owned beauty brands, including Unsun and Juvia’s Place, catering to the beauty needs of women (and men) of color.