'Black Panther' Hits $1 Billion Mark In Worldwide Box Office Numbers

“Black Panther” has surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, challenging industry norms about films with black casts.

The Marvel blockbuster passed the major benchmark on Friday, Forbes reports.

The film is now the United States’ ninth domestically highest-grossing film of all time, and had the second-largest four-day domestic opening weekend. “Black Panther” brought in $242 million in the U.S. over Presidents Day weekend, behind the $288 million “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” made when it opened in 2015.

The international success of “Black Panther” has challenged the myth that films with predominately black casts don’t sell ― and it helps unravel “unwritten Hollywood rules,” Jeff Bock, a senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations, told The New York Times.

“I think about it like a wall crumbling,” Bock said. “In terms of ‘Black Panther,’ no studio can say again, ’Oh, black movies don’t travel, overseas interest will be minimal.’”

Stars of the film, including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Dania Gurira, have spoken out about the importance of representation in the movie. “Black Panther,” which is set in the fictional country of Wakanda, shows the possibilities of an African society untouched by colonialism and gender inequity.

“I think there’s a thirst for these images,” Boseman told NBC. “There’s a real thirst for black superheroes.”