‘Black Panther’ Returns To Movie Theaters For Free For Black History Month

“Black Panther” is back on the big screen in honor of Black History Month.

And for the first seven days of February, the Academy Award-nominated movie will be free to view at 250 AMC theaters across the country.

The Walt Disney Co. announced the giveaway on its website earlier this week:

Oscar Best-Picture nominee and SAG Award winner #BlackPanther returns to the big screen beginning February 1. Fans of all ages can see the movie for free in honor of Black History Month at participating AMC Theatres: https://t.co/Bi9Dt7XoKu pic.twitter.com/gUZVvqMS1m — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) January 28, 2019

″‘Black Panther’ is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” Disney chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger said in a statement.

“The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it,” he added.

The superhero film, which has a predominantly black cast, garnered seven Oscar nominations ― including one for Best Picture.

Congratulations to Marvel Studios' #BlackPanther on its seven Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ediJCl4iTS — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 22, 2019

Disney will also grant $1.5 million to the United Negro College Fund, which aims “to help minority students access and move to and through college,” according to Iger’s statement.