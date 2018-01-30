'Black Panther' Premiere Gloriously Celebrates African Royalty

The Hollywood premiere for the long-awaited “Black Panther″ movie had a dress code that told guests “royal attire requested” and, damn, they delivered.
On Monday night, actors, actresses, and other attendees gathered to celebrate African culture and rock truly stunning outfits in every color of the rainbow.
The Marvel film follows a black superhero, T’Challa, who faces danger when he returns home and becomes king of the African nation Wakanda after his father dies.
At the technicolor premiere, the star, Chadwick Boseman, donned a black and gold silk dress shirt. Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, wore a gorgeous purple gown with a gold harness.
“I was hoping for this,” “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter said on the purple carpet.
“All of the award shows I was watching on TV, I was like, ‘Oh, you wait until ‘Black Panther’ red carpet rolls around. It’s a celebration.”
Carter added: “How best to get the party started than to, on premiere night, have the cast, have the crew, have the directors and everybody participate in this explosion of patterns and African prints? Everyone can join in the fun!“
Twitter also loved what was happening on that purple carpet:
“Black Panther” arrives in theaters Feb. 16.