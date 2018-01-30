BLACK VOICES
'Black Panther' Premiere Gloriously Celebrates African Royalty

"The Black Panther premiere really put fashion shows to shame," one fan said.

The Hollywood premiere for the long-awaited “Black Panther movie had a dress code that told guests “royal attire requested” and, damn, they delivered.

On Monday night, actors, actresses, and other attendees gathered to celebrate African culture and rock truly stunning outfits in every color of the rainbow. 

David Crotty via Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. 
David Crotty via Getty Images
Issa Rae attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. 
David Crotty via Getty Images
Angela Bassett attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. 
David Crotty via Getty Images
David Crotty via Getty Images
Danai Gurira attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. 

The Marvel film follows a black superhero, T’Challa, who faces danger when he returns home and becomes king of the African nation Wakanda after his father dies. 

At the technicolor premiere, the star, Chadwick Boseman, donned a black and gold silk dress shirt. Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, wore a gorgeous purple gown with a gold harness. 

David Crotty via Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. 
David Crotty via Getty Images
David Oyelowo attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. 
David Crotty via Getty Images
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. 
David Crotty via Getty Images
Iva Colter and Mike Colter attend the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. 
David Crotty via Getty Images
Janelle Monae attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. 

I was hoping for this,” “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter said on the purple carpet.

“All of the award shows I was watching on TV, I was like, ‘Oh, you wait until ‘Black Panther’ red carpet rolls around. It’s a celebration.”

Carter added: “How best to get the party started than to, on premiere night, have the cast, have the crew, have the directors and everybody participate in this explosion of patterns and African prints? Everyone can join in the fun!“

Twitter also loved what was happening on that purple carpet: 

“Black Panther” arrives in theaters Feb. 16.

