'Black Panther' Premiere Gloriously Celebrates African Royalty

The Hollywood premiere for the long-awaited “Black Panther″ movie had a dress code that told guests “royal attire requested” and, damn, they delivered.

On Monday night, actors, actresses, and other attendees gathered to celebrate African culture and rock truly stunning outfits in every color of the rainbow.

David Crotty via Getty Images Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.

David Crotty via Getty Images Issa Rae attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.

David Crotty via Getty Images Angela Bassett attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.

David Crotty via Getty Images

David Crotty via Getty Images Danai Gurira attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.

The Marvel film follows a black superhero, T’Challa, who faces danger when he returns home and becomes king of the African nation Wakanda after his father dies.

At the technicolor premiere, the star, Chadwick Boseman, donned a black and gold silk dress shirt. Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, wore a gorgeous purple gown with a gold harness.

David Crotty via Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.

David Crotty via Getty Images David Oyelowo attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.

David Crotty via Getty Images Janeshia Adams-Ginyard attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.

David Crotty via Getty Images Iva Colter and Mike Colter attend the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.

David Crotty via Getty Images Janelle Monae attends the premiere of "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.

“I was hoping for this,” “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter said on the purple carpet.

“All of the award shows I was watching on TV, I was like, ‘Oh, you wait until ‘Black Panther’ red carpet rolls around. It’s a celebration.”

Carter added: “How best to get the party started than to, on premiere night, have the cast, have the crew, have the directors and everybody participate in this explosion of patterns and African prints? Everyone can join in the fun!“

Twitter also loved what was happening on that purple carpet:

When the dress code for the #BlackPanther premiere says “AFRICAN ROYALTY” so everyone goes the fuck off! 🙌🏾😍 pic.twitter.com/p397jTwvdM — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) January 30, 2018

the black panther premiere really put fashion shows to shame holy fuck pic.twitter.com/uN6wNdbUMn — f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) January 30, 2018

.@issarae rolled up to the #BlackPanther premiere looking like she fries the meanest plantains & we’re here for every single piece of it! pic.twitter.com/RtZK6t3geL — The Root (@TheRoot) January 30, 2018

The style at this premiere is phenomenal. #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/fKEZWyzWfh — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) January 30, 2018