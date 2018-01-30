'Black Panther' Is Already Being Hailed As One Of The Best Marvel Films Yet

“Black Panther” held its long-awaited premiere on Monday night, and if the early word on social media is any indication, Disney’s Marvel division has another smash hit on its hands:
#BlackPanther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU. You've seen nothing like this in a superhero movie - it's bold, beautiful & intense, but there's a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It's 100% African & it is dope af. pic.twitter.com/Z77IjnIjf2— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018
I still can’t believe this movie exists. Coogler did something so unique, different, and important for not only the MCU, but superhero films in general. Also, the action is just outstanding. I’m just floored by what was accomplished here. This is a cultural event. #BlackPanther— Patrick "PJ" Campbell (@pj_campbell) January 30, 2018
Black Panther is the best MCU movie ever. I was blown away from start to finish and I’m not even being biased. This was by far the best marvel movie to date. Thank you, Ryan Coogler! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/8Qh0hlOYAb— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN— jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER is the most spiritual Marvel movie yet! Family and heritage is a big part of the story — there are moments in this movie that get real deep. Danai Gurira is a scene-stealer and the movie elevates whenever Michael B. Jordan shows up. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/KIxiAItnEY— Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) January 30, 2018
#BlackPanther is riveting on many levels: visually astonishing, but more importantly, so unpredictable. Incredible to watch a major blockbuster celebrate blackness while exploring its relationship to various facets of pop culture. “Stop scaring me,” colonizer!” #wakanda4ever— erickohn (@erickohn) January 30, 2018
#BlackPanther is simply awesome. Extremely bold and as touching as it is thrilling, it boasts GOT-style intrigue, crazy innovative action and a deep bench of memorable characters. Top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy. More later. pic.twitter.com/mmz8Nuf1sy— Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) January 30, 2018
I saw ”Black Panther” with a packed crowd in NYC earlier tonight. It’s a “see it with a packed crowd at the movies” kind of movie. For example, at one point during the screening someone yelled out, “I’m DONE with you, Michael!” https://t.co/W8fUkbtnsE— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 30, 2018
#marvel does it again with 'Black Panther'. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018
Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park, some great sequences presented in a “single take/shot.” If this movie isn’t nominated for costume, art and production design awards next year, I would be seriously shocked. #blackpanther— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018
#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER is not screwing around. By far the most political Marvel chapter, to the point I had to remind myself this is a Marvel movie. BLACK PANTHER is a movie with a lot to say.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 30, 2018
Also, Michael B. Jordan ... damn
#BlackPanther is the most unique film so far in the MCU. A complex villain matched with a vast world-creation storyline. All the secondary characters shine, but @michaelb4jordan is a revelation. And @chadwickboseman - he’ll be the hero a generation of kids will grow up loving. pic.twitter.com/3imEl3dk8e— Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) January 30, 2018
#BlackPanther is the 'Hamlet' of Marvel superhero movies. It feels groundbreaking because it is.— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 30, 2018
Ladies and gentlemen we have an AMAZING villain. #BlackPanther was so good I can’t breathe. AND DANAI GURIRA HOLY F@$&?!?!? I LOVE this movie. pic.twitter.com/eMOZTdIMQv— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 30, 2018
Give Michael B Jordan an Oscar. #BlackPanther— Phil "2018 Will Be Worse" Owen (@philrowen) January 30, 2018
The production design by Hannah Beachler is so lovely - and the cinematography by Rachel Morrison, whew! By far the best looking MCU film. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/p1L0yEc4ZC— ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018
Marvel has outdone themselves, #BlackPanther is remarkable and the best #Marvel film to date. Finally, a mature superhero film that doesn’t feel like a superhero film. Prepare to have your mind blown. Black Panther has officially redefined the superhero genre as we know it. Bravo— Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) January 30, 2018
Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger is the MCU's best villain thus far. His comments on colonialism as well as his motivations defined on imperialism...yo... #BlackPanther #BlackPantherSoLit— Brandon Norwood (@bwood0824) January 30, 2018
The MVP of #BlackPanther is Letitia Wright's hilarious, ebullient Shuri. I want a Shuri supercut, I want a Shuri spinoff, I want a capsule collection of Shuri sportswear at Opening Ceremony, and I want these things now!— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 30, 2018
Black Panther is epic on the outside, but powerful and intimate on the inside. It feels totally different from the rest of MCU in the best possible ways. pic.twitter.com/tJNQJF19wb— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 30, 2018
Yes this will be the Blackest movie of all time! Excellent special effects, compelling story line, brilliant performances! This will go down in history as Marvel’s best! #BlackPanther #BlackPantherSoLIT— Jamie “Is February 16 2018 Here Yet?” Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) January 30, 2018
Ryan Coogler’s #BlackPanther claws through old genre conventions, bringing more faces that live in the present into a future where we can see more inclusion with intersectionally rich drama, action, & incredible experiences that will reach anyone no matter where they come from.— Sabina Graves (@SabinaHasNoR) January 30, 2018
We edited our films across the hall from each other for 8 months. We talked in our edit bays, on walks around the lot. About our films, our dreams. Tonight, his comes true. On my way to the #BlackPanther premiere with a full heart for my fam, director extraordinaire #RyanCoogler! pic.twitter.com/lrxBNRsqeC— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 30, 2018
Instant Twitter reactions for these movies are problematic, because everyone wants as much attention as possible for their tweets, which encourages mindless hyperbole. Black Panther is not the best Marvel movie. It’s not the worst Marvel movie. It’s an entertaining movie.— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) January 30, 2018