Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Friday that ― SHOCK! ― a “Black Panther” sequel is certain.

When asked about his plans for a sequel, Feige said there was “nothing specific to reveal,” but that “we absolutely will do that.”

“Black Panther” completely destroyed at the box office, earning over $500 million domestically so far, which puts it in the top 10 of highest grossing films of all time. Worldwide, the film inches ever closer to the $1 billion mark. At the moment, “Black Panther” sits at $940 million in global ticket sales.

Obviously, there are very few details on the next film, but Feige said they have “a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”