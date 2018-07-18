'Black Panther' Comic Spinoff For Shuri Is A Go, So Get Psyched

One of the more compelling characters in the movie “Black Panther” is about to get expanded life on the page.

Marvel Entertainment is launching a new comic book series focused on techno whiz Shuri, Black Panther’s little sister, Bustle reported Tuesday.

Nnedi Okorafor, an author on Marvel’s “Black Panther: Long Live the King” and “Wakanda Forever” series, is writing the spinoff, and Leonardo Romero is illustrating, the site said.

A Marvel summary cited by Bustle noted that the storyline involves Shuri perhaps having to steer away from creating gadgets in the lab to lead Wakanda while her brother remains lost on a mission in space.

In the “Black Panther” blockbuster (and the more recent “Avengers: Infinity War,”) Shuri was played vividly by Letitia Wright.

Â© Marvel / Â© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection Letitia Wright as Shuri.

“I’m proud to be a young black girl doing this, but also as much as this is for young black women to be inspired, [it’s for] all women of all ethnicities, of all races to be inspired,” Wright told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “And young boys too, young men too from all walks of life to be inspired by this film.”

With a new comic on the way, the feisty princess character will get another chance to inspire more fans.

The comic book series will be available in October.