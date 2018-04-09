'Black Panther' Sinks 'Titanic' At Box Office; Twitter Goes Full Steam Ahead

“Black Panther” has officially sailed passed “Titanic” to become third in the rankings for America’s top-grossing film of all time.

The Marvel blockbuster overtook James Cameron’s 1997 smash hit on Saturday, when it surpassed $665 million at the domestic box office. It’s now the highest-grossing title at the North American box office after 2015′s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936.7 million), and 2009′s “Avatar” ($760.5 million).

These figures haven’t been adjusted for inflation. Doing that would mean “Gone With The Wind” is the highest-grossing film of all time. But we digress.

“Black Panther” has grossed $1.29 billion worldwide since its release, and people can’t stop showing love for the film. Once news broke that “Panther” had passed “Titanic” at the box office, the praise and snark came rolling in: