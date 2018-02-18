'Black Panther' Opens With Huge Box Office Numbers

The king of Wakanda roared into theaters.

“Black Panther” has grossed an estimated $192 million at movie box offices, including Thursday night early showings, surpassing the opening weekend numbers of all other Marvel films except for the first “Avengers.” The figure also gives “Black Panther” the fifth highest opening weekend gross of all time.

The film’s total take over the President’s Day weekend is expected to be around $218 million, eclipsing the films $200 million budget.”

As 3-day weekend totals go for Marvel films, “The Avengers” made $207.44 million in 2012, “Avengers: Ages of Ultron” followed that with $191.27 million in 2015, and “Captain America: Civil War” grossed $179.14 million in 2016.

“Black Panther” is a big-budget superhero film helmed by an African American director ― Ryan Coogler, who also co-wrote the script. It also features a nearly all black cast, including Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya and Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, aka Black Panther.