The black trouser is a classic staple for any wardrobe ― for both work and play. Whether you throw a power blazer over them for a boss babe office look or tuck in a denim shirt with some sneakers for weekend errands, black trousers are probably one of the most versatile closet pieces you can own.
If you can only shop tall inseams, need something high-waisted to smooth and shape, or are in search of a cropped look to lengthen your legs, we’ve got you covered.
Below, we’ve found 15 of our favorite perfect black trousers:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.