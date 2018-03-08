HUFFPOST FINDS
03/08/2018 05:11 pm ET

15 Versatile Black Trousers That Look Good On Every Body

The classic staple that keeps on giving.
By Amanda Pena

The black trouser is a classic staple for any wardrobe ― for both work and play. Whether you throw a power blazer over them for a boss babe office look or tuck in a denim shirt with some sneakers for weekend errands, black trousers are probably one of the most versatile closet pieces you can own.

If you can only shop tall inseams, need something high-waisted to smooth and shape, or are in search of a cropped look to lengthen your legs, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve found 15 of our favorite perfect black trousers:

  • 1 Cropped Button Pants
    Mango
    Get them at Mango for $60.
  • 2 CeCe Crepe Straight Leg Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom for $99.
  • 3 High Waisted Sash Waist Ankle Pant
    Express
    Get them at Express for $70.
  • 4 ASOS CURVE Cigarette Pants With Belt
    ASOS
    Get them at ASOS for $40.
  • 5 Straight Suit Trousers
    Mango
    Get them at Mango for $50.
  • 6 Tie Waist Cigarette Pant
    Eloquii
    Get them at Eloquii for $80.
  • 7 A Chic Start Pants
    Modcloth
    Get them at Modcloth for $60.
  • 8 The Work Pant
    Everlane
    Get them at Everlane for $50.
  • 9 Emily Pant
    Club Monaco
    Get it at Club Monaco for $99.
  • 10 Plus Size Ankle Pants
    Forever 21
    Get them at Forever 21 for $38.
  • 11 Miss Selfridge Peg Pants
    ASOS
    Get them at ASOS for $45.
  • 12 9-to-5 Stretch Work Pant
    Eloquii
    Get them at Eloquii for $47.
  • 13 Missguided Plus High Waist Pants
    ASOS
    Get them at ASOS for $29.
  • 14 ASOS TALL High Waist Pants In Skinny Fit
    ASOS
    Get them at ASOS for $40.
  • 15 Eileen Fisher Straight Leg Crepe Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom for $178.

