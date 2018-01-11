BlackHogwarts Magically Takes Twitter By Storm

Look out, J.K. Rowling: Twitter has some wicked ideas to bring a bit of oomph to Hogwarts. Magically trending on Twitter now: #BlackHogwarts, to make an impression on Harry Potter’s blindingly white fantasy world.
Twitter particularly relished coming up with new Hogwarts teachers, like a Samuel Jackson Dumbledore, Professor Snoop for herbology, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) — who has boasted about “reclaiming time” — as Minerva McGonagall, and “That’s So Raven” Raven Baxter for divination.
Don’t forget the villains, like Dolores Umbridge:
Or not:
Even the day-to-day grind at the wizarding school gets a bit wilder at #BlackHogwarts. Half-time performances are even better than Quidditch games.
Pregame:
Mudbloods don’t take attitude from Draco Malfoy, and even the portraits step it up.
Finally, a special farewell to Dumbledore:
Interestingly, writers Keith and Kenny Lucas had an idea for an animated TV series on a sort of black Hogwarts concerning a couple of bros finding themselves stuck in a magical historically black college. TV networks passed on it because it was “too weird.”