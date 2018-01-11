BlackHogwarts Magically Takes Twitter By Storm

Look out, J.K. Rowling: Twitter has some wicked ideas to bring a bit of oomph to Hogwarts. Magically trending on Twitter now: #BlackHogwarts, to make an impression on Harry Potter’s blindingly white fantasy world.

Twitter particularly relished coming up with new Hogwarts teachers, like a Samuel Jackson Dumbledore, Professor Snoop for herbology, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) — who has boasted about “reclaiming time” — as Minerva McGonagall, and “That’s So Raven” Raven Baxter for divination.

I nominate Samual L Jackson to be Dumbledore #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/TB2QLXUZAP — Wumbologist (@banks_ALMIGHTY) January 11, 2018

When The divination teacher is Raven Baxter #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/JAX4KABY3P — Matthew L. Jenkins (@OWbert_Ein5tein) January 11, 2018

Don’t forget the villains, like Dolores Umbridge:

Or not:

Trump is Lord Voldemort #BlackHogwarts — Stack Dollaz (@stack_dollaz718) January 11, 2018

Even the day-to-day grind at the wizarding school gets a bit wilder at #BlackHogwarts. Half-time performances are even better than Quidditch games.

The halftime shows at the quidditch matches be too lit #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/iTAL0ydsS7 — AshanteNicoleStyle (@ANSTYLEdotCOM) January 11, 2018

Pregame:

Pulling up to the Ravenclaw vs Slytherin quidditch game like #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/GvBW37pu5x — Letter E. Letter Y. (@AshGoesRawr) January 11, 2018

Mudbloods don’t take attitude from Draco Malfoy, and even the portraits step it up.

The portraits in Hogwarts be like #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/08qNAC6UY7 — Brianna E. Tyson (@PUSHABRI) January 11, 2018

When Diddy buy the Gryffindor uniforms for the new Quidditch season #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/kHrauhxPAf — Robbie_digital📺⚠️ (@RobbieDigital88) January 11, 2018

How girls be showing up to the first day of class after being sorted into Gryffindor #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/8rCBd0AqIr — AshanteNicoleStyle (@ANSTYLEdotCOM) January 11, 2018

When professor Snape tries to skip over slavery in your history of Muggles class #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/JszU1mMHrd — Tyrion Lannister (@MrMarcus260) January 11, 2018

When you on scholarship so you can't afford an owl #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/ne16gsS8iL — Sherlyne (@miss_shrleen) January 11, 2018

Finally, a special farewell to Dumbledore:

We made sure Dumbledore went out in style #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/JHCAwz2XKg — 👸🏾🍫❤️ (@SierraDenae_) January 11, 2018

Interestingly, writers Keith and Kenny Lucas had an idea for an animated TV series on a sort of black Hogwarts concerning a couple of bros finding themselves stuck in a magical historically black college. TV networks passed on it because it was “too weird.”