#BlackHogwarts Magically Takes Twitter By Storm

Expecto something very different.

Look out, J.K. Rowling: Twitter has some wicked ideas to bring a bit of oomph to Hogwarts. Magically trending on Twitter now: #BlackHogwarts, to make an impression on Harry Potter’s blindingly white fantasy world.

Twitter particularly relished coming up with new Hogwarts teachers, like a Samuel Jackson Dumbledore, Professor Snoop for herbology, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) — who has boasted about “reclaiming time” — as Minerva McGonagall, and “That’s So Raven” Raven Baxter for divination. 

Don’t forget the villains, like Dolores Umbridge:

Or not:

 

Even the day-to-day grind at the wizarding school gets a bit wilder at #BlackHogwarts. Half-time performances are even better than Quidditch games.  

Pregame:

Mudbloods don’t take attitude from Draco Malfoy, and even the portraits step it up.

Finally, a special farewell to Dumbledore:

Interestingly, writers Keith and Kenny Lucas had an idea for an animated TV series on a sort of black Hogwarts concerning a couple of bros finding themselves stuck in a magical historically black college. TV networks passed on it because it was “too weird.” 

