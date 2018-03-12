Here's Why ABC Shelved 'Black-ish' Episode On NFL Anthem Protests

ABC will not air a completed episode of “Black-ish” that includes a family debate about whether NFL players should kneel during the national anthem, according to reports.

The network shelved the sitcom installment indefinitely over the proverbial “creative differences,” Variety noted.

“One of the things that has always made ‘Black-ish’ so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” an ABC spokesperson told the show business publication on Friday. “However, on this episode there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”

Showrunner Kenya Barris echoed the network’s explanation. “Given our creative differences, neither ABC nor I were happy with the direction of the episode and mutually agreed not to air it,” he said in a statement to the New York Times.

Ron Tom via Getty Images Junior (Marcus Scribner) and Dre (Anthony Anderson), pictured in another episode, debated the merits of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem during a recently shelved episode.

While “Please, Baby, Please,” originally scheduled to air Feb. 27, reportedly touched on other social issues as well, media outlets detailed one part in which Dre (Anthony Anderson) and his oldest son Junior (Marcus Scribner) argue over NFL players protesting during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”