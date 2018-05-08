Blake Lively Brought Her Family To The Met Gala Without You Even Noticing

It’s really never a question of whether Blake Lively will slay the red carpet, but rather how she will, as the actress has set a sterling track record for turning looks on the regular.

The “Simple Favor” star went above and beyond Monday night at the Met Gala, where she nailed the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and then some.

Lively stunned in a beaded ruby red custom Versace gown and $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry decorating her body, including a halo. In fact, the dress was so grand it couldn’t even fit in a regular-sized vehicle ― have you seen that train? ― so she took a party bus to the event instead.

Blake Lively attends the Met Gala.

Reed Morano, Blake Lively and Christian Louboutin attends the Met Gala.

Instead of walking the museum’s famous steps with her husband Ryan Reynolds like last year, however, Lively was accompanied at the gala by shoe designer Christian Louboutin and “The Handmaids Tale” director Reed Morano.

But leave it to Lively to keep her famous family close, even while Reynolds tours the world promoting his new superhero flick, “Deadpool 2.” The actress accessorized her look with a custom-made bedazzled Judith Leiber clutch with the names of each member of the Reynolds-Lively family.

In the photo below, you can see the R. Reynolds detail, but the clutch also bears the first initial of their children’s names ― Ines, 1, and James, 3 ― as well Lively’s own, she revealed on Vogue’s Instagram stories.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

“This year’s may be my favorite dress ever,” she told the outlet earlier this month about her Met Gala look. “They’ve already worked on it for 600 hours, and it’s not done.”