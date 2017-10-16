Blake Lively Reveals Why She And Ryan Reynolds Are Such A Good Match

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Hollywood couple that seems more compatible and grounded than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

What’s their secret? On Monday, the actress stopped by “Good Morning America” to promote her new movie “All I See Is You” and revealed that being in the same business has played a huge part in keeping their five-year marriage strong.

“In general, it’s nice to have someone who understands what you’re doing. Especially because our job is so weird – you have to be married to other people, it’s all so strange,” she said. “It’s never normal, even when you’re both doing it.”

Plus, she said, Reynolds is familiar with what really goes down during a sex scene, so there’s no awkwardness when either of them has to film one.

“It’s helpful to know that like, oh, when you’re acting like you’re in a relationship with someone [else], that’s not what’s actually happening,” the actress told the hosts. “Because I have friends who are married to people who aren’t in the business, and they’re like, ‘Oh, so you’re not actually making love in that scene?!’ And I’m like, “No, no, no, no, definitely not, no. So yeah, those elements are helpful.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Ryan, Blake and their two daughters last year when the actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It also probably helps that the pair share a sense of humor. For her 30th birthday in August, Reynolds paid tribute to his wife and the mother of his two little girls in a very Reynolds-ian way.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he wrote on Instagram ― which is incredibly sweet until you realize he cropped out Lively’s face:

And here’s how he marked the occasion on Twitter a year before:

Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 25, 2016

That’s not all Reynolds posts on Twitter. He’s proven himself to be quite the joker, usually at the expense of his family:

Damn it's hard letting your infant daughter go somewhere alone for the first time. I was a total mess dropping her off at Burning Man. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 7, 2016

This morning, my daughter said, "quiche" which means she's smart, hungry and an asshole. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 21, 2016

On our 6am walk, my daughter asked where the moon goes each morning. I let her know it's in heaven, visiting daddy's freedom. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 16, 2016

Lively ― who’s cracked some jokes at Reynolds expense, too ― told the “GMA” hosts that she misses out on most of her hubby’s wisecracks.

“Luckily I lost my password to Twitter about a year and a half ago, so I haven’t been able to keep up,” she said. “Everybody’s always asking about it, but I never know. He’s so funny.”