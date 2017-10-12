1. Starting with wet hair, I blow

-

dried using the

and an Ibiza paddle brush for a smooth finish with some body, and created a side part.





2. Next, I took a two

-

inch section, right at the nape of the neck, and created a braid. I then took the braid and shaped it horizontally against the nape of the neck, pinning with bobby pins until it was completely secure. This pinned braid will be

used as the “pin cushion” in which I

anchor

the rest of the hair. [Editor’s note: GENIUS.]



3. After the braid

wa

s complete, I used the

from the T3 Convertible collection to create some body and texture in the hair. I used a bigger-sized barrel because I didn’t want it to be too curly, but also not too straight. I took two-inch sections and curled the hair, [securing it in sections to her head] as I went.



4. Once all the hair was [curled], I let it cool and spritzed with L’Oreal Elnett hairspray.