Blake Lively Teases Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman's Bromance

The actress hilariously teased the bromance between her husband Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Thursday by jabbing at the hunky actors’ awkward pose in an Instagram photo.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Reynolds visited Jackman’s Laughing Man coffee store in New York City and posed with Jackman, who joked in a caption that the “Deadpool 2” star had shown up to apply for a barista job.

Reynolds then shared a pic of the two with their arms around each other and confessed that he pursued Jackman there.

Lively noticed that the two leading men kept a proper gap between them, so she ribbed her husband in the comments.