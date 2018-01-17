Police Investigate Whether Killing Of Student Blaze Bernstein Was A 'Hate Crime'

After waiting an hour for Bernstein to return, Woodward said, he left the park to meet a girlfriend, whose last name and address Woodward told police he could not remember. He said he returned hours later to look for Bernstein.

Detectives found “abrasions, scratches and dirt” on Woodward’s hands when they interviewed him last week, according to the affidavit. When asked about the lacerations, Woodward reportedly said he had been participating in a “fight club” and had fallen into a “dirt puddle” while sparring.

According to the affidavit, Woodward’s fists were clenched as he claimed Bernstein had kissed him on the lips during their time together that night. He told investigators that he pushed Bernstein away and wanted to call him a “faggot.”

Text messages reviewed by investigators suggested Woodward knew Bernstein may have been trying to sexually pursue him, according to the Register. The affidavit indicated Bernstein had suspected Woodward was closeted.