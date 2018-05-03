Blessed Be The Fruit Loops: 'The Handmaid's Tale' Renewed For Third Season

The lord has opened, people.

Hulu announced during the 2018 Digital Content NewFronts event on Wednesday that the award-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be renewed for a third season. The news comes just a week after the second season premiere, which show runners said had the most-viewed series debut on Hulu ever.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s feminist dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has won dozens of awards since its first season premiered in 2017, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. The first season received 13 Emmy nominations and won eight, while also being nominated for three Golden Globes and winning two.

Show runner Bruce Miller told HuffPost before the Season 2 premiere that he hopes fans love this new season as much as they did the first one, since the second season is a continuum of Atwood’s novel.