03/08/2018 04:44 am ET

See If You Can Watch This Powerful 1-Minute PSA Without Crying

42 really is the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything.
By Ed Mazza

It starts out as a cute clip featuring a father reading a passage from “The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy” to his child. But the spot takes an emotional turn, leading to a call for donors to give blood in a way that the book’s late author, Douglas Adams, would almost certainly appreciate.

Get your tissues ready (or maybe a towel) and check out the clip above from the Australian Red Cross Blood Service.  

Then, don’t panic. Do as the ad suggests and “be life, the universe and everything to someone” by donating blood.

Check with your local hospitals and blood banks for more information. 

