See If You Can Watch This Powerful 1-Minute PSA Without Crying

It starts out as a cute clip featuring a father reading a passage from “The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy” to his child. But the spot takes an emotional turn, leading to a call for donors to give blood in a way that the book’s late author, Douglas Adams, would almost certainly appreciate.

Get your tissues ready (or maybe a towel) and check out the clip above from the Australian Red Cross Blood Service.

Then, don’t panic. Do as the ad suggests and “be life, the universe and everything to someone” by donating blood.