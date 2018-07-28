WORLD NEWS
33 Spectacular Photos Of The Longest Full ‘Blood Moon’ Of The Century

It was quite the celestial treat.
The spectacular full “blood moon” came and went on Friday night and the world didn’t end, despite some prophecies.

Sadly, the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century wasn’t visible from the U.S. (although one on Jan. 19, 2019 will be from across North America). So, to make up for it, here are 33 stunning photographs taken by stargazers across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia:

Behind the silhouette of a man riding a bicycle in Van, Turkey.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
This combination photo shows the lunar eclipse from a blood moon (top left) back to full moon (bottom right) in the sky over
Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Rising beside a statue of the ancient Greek god Apollo in central Athens, Greece.
ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images
An Emirati man uses a telescope to take a picture of the lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" at Al Sadeem Observatory in Al
Christopher Pike / Reuters
Over Frankfurt, Germany.
Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Next to the statue of the ancient Greek goddess Irine&nbsp;in Athens, Greece.
ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images
People shine laser lights towards the&nbsp;moon in the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, south-west of Cairo, Egypt.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters
The "Blood Moon" is seen over Jerusalem, Israel.
Ammar Awad / Reuters
People in a field watch&nbsp;the moon over the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany.
Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
The moon passes over an Armenian Apostolic Church cathedral in Yerevan.
KAREN MINASYAN via Getty Images
The moon&nbsp;rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Christopher Pike / Reuters
Seen in the&nbsp;southern Bavarian village of Raisting, near Munich, Germany.
Michael Dalder / Reuters
Next to the old city hall in Munich, Germany.
Stringer . / Reuters
A sinking "blood moon" is seen after a full lunar eclipse in the southern Bavarian village of Raisting, near Munich, Germany.
Michael Dalder / Reuters
People gather to watch the moon in Melbourne, Australia.
WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images
This combination of 14 pictures shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse near to La Puente town on the Spanish Canary Isla
DESIREE MARTIN via Getty Images
The eclipse&nbsp;alongside&nbsp;a sculpture by American artist Jonathan Borofsky in Strasbourg, eastern France.&nbsp;
FREDERICK FLORIN via Getty Images
Behind a silhouette in Bingol, Turkey.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Beside the dome of the Wilayah mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images
As it passes by Kuwait Towers in Kuwait City.
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT via Getty Images
In Rome, Italy.
Franco Origlia via Getty Images
Over the church of San Giuseppe Falegname in Rome, Italy.
Franco Origlia via Getty Images
Behind the silhouette of an airplane in Van, Turkey.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Rising behind The Hohenzollern Castle in Hechingen, Germany.
Matthias Hangst via Getty Images
In Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Administered Kashmir.
Yawar Nazir via Getty Images
Over the Qolsharif Mosque in Kazan. Russia.
Yegor Aleyev via Getty Images
Behind the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.
TIZIANA FABI via Getty Images
Over Sugar Loaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
CARL DE SOUZA via Getty Images
Above the skyscrapers of Hong Kong.
Anthony Kwan via Getty Images
Another shot of the moon over the Qolsharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia.
Yegor Aleyev via Getty Images
In Cierna Nad Tisou, Slovakia.
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
From the eastern Turkish city of Tunceli.
BULENT KILIC via Getty Images
Over the Festung Hohensalzburg castle in Salzburg, Austria.
BARBARA GINDL via Getty Images
