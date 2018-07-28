33 Spectacular Photos Of The Longest Full ‘Blood Moon’ Of The Century

The spectacular full “blood moon” came and went on Friday night and the world didn’t end, despite some prophecies.

Sadly, the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century wasn’t visible from the U.S. (although one on Jan. 19, 2019 will be from across North America). So, to make up for it, here are 33 stunning photographs taken by stargazers across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia:

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Behind the silhouette of a man riding a bicycle in Van, Turkey.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters This combination photo shows the lunar eclipse from a blood moon (top left) back to full moon (bottom right) in the sky over Frankfurt, Germany.

ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images Rising beside a statue of the ancient Greek god Apollo in central Athens, Greece.

Christopher Pike / Reuters An Emirati man uses a telescope to take a picture of the lunar eclipse of a full "Blood Moon" at Al Sadeem Observatory in Al Wathba near Abu Dhabi.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters Over Frankfurt, Germany.

ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images Next to the statue of the ancient Greek goddess Irine in Athens, Greece.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters People shine laser lights towards the moon in the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, south-west of Cairo, Egypt.

Ammar Awad / Reuters The "Blood Moon" is seen over Jerusalem, Israel.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters People in a field watch the moon over the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany.

KAREN MINASYAN via Getty Images The moon passes over an Armenian Apostolic Church cathedral in Yerevan.

Christopher Pike / Reuters The moon rises behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Michael Dalder / Reuters Seen in the southern Bavarian village of Raisting, near Munich, Germany.

Stringer . / Reuters Next to the old city hall in Munich, Germany.

Michael Dalder / Reuters A sinking "blood moon" is seen after a full lunar eclipse in the southern Bavarian village of Raisting, near Munich, Germany.

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images People gather to watch the moon in Melbourne, Australia.

DESIREE MARTIN via Getty Images This combination of 14 pictures shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse near to La Puente town on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife.

FREDERICK FLORIN via Getty Images The eclipse alongside a sculpture by American artist Jonathan Borofsky in Strasbourg, eastern France.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Behind a silhouette in Bingol, Turkey.

MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images Beside the dome of the Wilayah mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT via Getty Images As it passes by Kuwait Towers in Kuwait City.

Franco Origlia via Getty Images In Rome, Italy.

Franco Origlia via Getty Images Over the church of San Giuseppe Falegname in Rome, Italy.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Behind the silhouette of an airplane in Van, Turkey.

Matthias Hangst via Getty Images Rising behind The Hohenzollern Castle in Hechingen, Germany.

Yawar Nazir via Getty Images In Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Administered Kashmir.

Yegor Aleyev via Getty Images Over the Qolsharif Mosque in Kazan. Russia.

TIZIANA FABI via Getty Images Behind the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

CARL DE SOUZA via Getty Images Over Sugar Loaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Anthony Kwan via Getty Images Above the skyscrapers of Hong Kong.

Yegor Aleyev via Getty Images Another shot of the moon over the Qolsharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images In Cierna Nad Tisou, Slovakia.

BULENT KILIC via Getty Images From the eastern Turkish city of Tunceli.