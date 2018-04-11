Laura Ingraham's Sponsors Still Bolting Over Comments About Parkland Survivor

Fox News host Laura Ingraham returned to the airwaves on Monday, ready to fight what she described as the “left’s propaganda.” But by Tuesday morning, it seemed her week-long Easter vacation wasn’t long enough to stop the flood of sponsors pulling their ads from “The Ingraham Angle” over comments she made about school shooting survivor David Hogg.

Meal delivery service Blue Apron and dietary supplement maker SlimFast both ran spots on “The Laura Ingraham Angle” on Monday. But amid questions from media outlets and angry posts from customers on social media, both companies announced they would no longer do so in the future:

We were unaware that our ad would be running on The Laura Ingraham Angle last night. We will no longer be advertising on the show, and will be working with our media buying partners to more closely monitor where our ads appear going forward. — Blue Apron (@blueapron) April 10, 2018

We have stopped advertising on the Laura Ingraham show and have no plans to resume in the near future. We are also monitoring all ad placements carefully. — SlimFast (@SlimFast) April 10, 2018

Ingraham drew fierce criticism last month after she mocked Hogg, 17, on Twitter for not getting into some of his preferred colleges. Hogg responded by calling on advertisers to boycott her program.

Many did so.

Ingraham issued an apology on Twitter a day after her initial post, but the action did little to stem the departures. At least 19 companies have pulled their spots from the program, including Hulu, Nestle, TripAdvisor and Liberty Mutual. Allstate also quietly dropped the show, saying her comments were “inconsistent with our values.”