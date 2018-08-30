“September is the new New Year,” Hartwig says of the decision to relaunch the Blue Apron partnership. “Summer vacations are over, families are back into the school routine, and people are ready to recommit to their health before the holiday season is upon us.”

If you’re new to Blue Apron, it’s one of several meal kit services out there, but it is the only one that offers Whole30-approved dishes. You can choose one-time deliveries, or weekly recurring ones for two-person or four-person meal plans. Once you’ve chosen the recipes you want, all of the ingredients you need are shipped in perfectly-proportioned, recyclable packages with step-by-step instructions. Plus, new customers can get $60 off the September Whole30 Meal Plan.